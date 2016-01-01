Joellen Neefe, RD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joellen Neefe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joellen Neefe, RD
Overview
Joellen Neefe, RD is a Dietitian in Sauk City, WI.
Joellen Neefe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Prairie Clinic112 HELEN ST, Sauk City, WI 53583 Directions (608) 370-5282
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joellen Neefe?
About Joellen Neefe, RD
- Dietetics
- English
- 1871732057
Frequently Asked Questions
Joellen Neefe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joellen Neefe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joellen Neefe works at
Joellen Neefe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joellen Neefe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joellen Neefe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joellen Neefe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.