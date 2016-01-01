See All Neuropsychologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Johanah Kang, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Johanah Kang, PHD

Neuropsychology
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Johanah Kang, PHD

Dr. Johanah Kang, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Tacoma, WA. 

Dr. Kang works at Advanced Behavioral Medicine & Neuropsychology Associates in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neuropsychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Ernst, PHD
Dr. John Ernst, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Kang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Behavioral Medicine and Neuropsychology Associates Pllc
    2013 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 383-3355
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Johanah Kang, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588163208
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johanah Kang, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kang works at Advanced Behavioral Medicine & Neuropsychology Associates in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kang’s profile.

    Dr. Kang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Johanah Kang, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.