Dr. Johanna Guerrero, PHD
Dr. Johanna Guerrero, PHD is a Forensic Psychologist in Miami Lakes, FL.
Dr. Guerrero works at
Florida Forensic Psychology5190 NW 167th St Ste 215, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 456-4147
Florida Forensic Psychology121 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (407) 690-7129
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She's compassionate, understanding and very professional.
- Forensic Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1790928281
Dr. Guerrero accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerrero works at
Dr. Guerrero speaks Spanish.
Dr. Guerrero has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerrero.
