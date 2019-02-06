See All Counselors in Gonzales, LA
Johanna Martinez-Rink, MED

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Johanna Martinez-Rink, MED is a Counselor in Gonzales, LA. 

Johanna Martinez-Rink works at New Perspectives Counseling and Therapy, LLC in Gonzales, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    New Perspectives Counseling and Therapy, LLC
    12320 Highway 44 Ste 3D, Gonzales, LA 70737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 218-4803
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    New Perspectives
    2924 Brakley Dr # 2, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 573-3649
    Monday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Depressive Disorders

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 06, 2019
    Johanna was excellent in assisting my teenage son through a difficult time in his life. We are very grateful!
    DUPLESSIS, LA — Feb 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Johanna Martinez-Rink, MED
    About Johanna Martinez-Rink, MED

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518325711
