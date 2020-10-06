Johanna Miller, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Johanna Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Johanna Miller, LPCC
Overview
Johanna Miller, LPCC is a Counselor in Canton, OH. They specialize in Counseling, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Walsh University, North Canton, OH and is affiliated with Akron Children's Hospital, Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
Clinical Counseling Group4829 Munson St Nw, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 244-9499Monday9:00am - 9:30pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron Children's Hospital
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Johanna has helped me a lot in the past year. Very easy to talk to, and very knowledgeable.
About Johanna Miller, LPCC
- Counseling
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health
- Walsh University, North Canton, OH
- Kent State University
