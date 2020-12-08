See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Johanna Tschanz

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (13)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Johanna Tschanz

Johanna Tschanz is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Johanna Tschanz works at Mark D Francis MD PA in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Johanna Tschanz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Office
    12025 Louetta Rd Ste A, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 370-0484
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:30am
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 08, 2020
    I have seen Johanna twice (June 2020 & December 2020) for routine 6-month checkups & to get re-authorizations for blood pressure medications. She works in the office of Mark Francis, M.D., 12025 Louetta Rd, Houston, TX 77070, (281) 370-0484. Johanna is pleasant & professional.
    grbobf — Dec 08, 2020
    About Johanna Tschanz

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992846794
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Johanna Tschanz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Johanna Tschanz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Johanna Tschanz works at Mark D Francis MD PA in Houston, TX. View the full address on Johanna Tschanz’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Johanna Tschanz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Johanna Tschanz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Johanna Tschanz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Johanna Tschanz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

