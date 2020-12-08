Johanna Tschanz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Johanna Tschanz
Overview of Johanna Tschanz
Johanna Tschanz is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Houston Office12025 Louetta Rd Ste A, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 370-0484Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have seen Johanna twice (June 2020 & December 2020) for routine 6-month checkups & to get re-authorizations for blood pressure medications. She works in the office of Mark Francis, M.D., 12025 Louetta Rd, Houston, TX 77070, (281) 370-0484. Johanna is pleasant & professional.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992846794
Johanna Tschanz accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Johanna Tschanz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Johanna Tschanz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Johanna Tschanz.
