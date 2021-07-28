Dr. Johanna Young, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johanna Young, OD is an Optometrist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Inter American University School Of Optometry.
Lissette Selem MD PA909 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 248-5004
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Very kind and professional Dra. And staff.
- Optometry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568517654
- Inter American University School Of Optometry
- Puerto Rico
Dr. Young has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
