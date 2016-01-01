Dr. John Alexander, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Alexander, OD
Overview of Dr. John Alexander, OD
Dr. John Alexander, OD is an Optometrist in Rockford, IL.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
Rockford Health Physicians On Perryville3401 N Perryville Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-2800
Spiros K. Analitis M.d.p.c.2350 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-2430
Rockford Clinic2300 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Alexander, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.