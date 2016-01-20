Dr. Allin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John Allin Jr, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Allin Jr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Jackson, MS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1600 N State St Ste 105, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 714-4477
Ratings & Reviews
He has a very soft, kind voice....your stress level drops considerably when you enter his office. Every time I saw him, I went in thinking it would be impossible to cover everything on my list in an hour, but we always did. He makes you feel appreciated and worthy, even though your mind tells you otherwise. He helped my husband and me with our marriage. We've been married for 20 + years, and Dr. Allin was exactly what we needed to get
About Dr. John Allin Jr, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1942374863
