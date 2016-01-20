See All Clinical Psychologists in Jackson, MS
Dr. John Allin Jr, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Dr. John Allin Jr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Jackson, MS. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1600 N State St Ste 105, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 714-4477

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Jan 20, 2016
He has a very soft, kind voice....your stress level drops considerably when you enter his office. Every time I saw him, I went in thinking it would be impossible to cover everything on my list in an hour, but we always did. He makes you feel appreciated and worthy, even though your mind tells you otherwise. He helped my husband and me with our marriage. We've been married for 20 + years, and Dr. Allin was exactly what we needed to get
Tracey C in Madison, MS — Jan 20, 2016
  • Clinical Psychology
  • English
  • 1942374863
Dr. Allin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Allin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allin Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

