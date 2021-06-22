Dr. Ashburn Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John Ashburn Jr, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Ashburn Jr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Staatsburg, NY.
Dr. Ashburn Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anderson Center Services Inc4885 Route 9, Staatsburg, NY 12580 Directions (845) 889-9578
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashburn Jr?
I highly recommend Dr Ashburn. He is well educated, easy to talk to, and so helpful!
About Dr. John Ashburn Jr, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1124178538
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashburn Jr works at
Dr. Ashburn Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashburn Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashburn Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashburn Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.