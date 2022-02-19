Dr. John Bass, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bass, OD
Dr. John Bass, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific University College of Optometry.
Bass Eye Care2702 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 615-9290
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Incredible eye doctor. Staff there are amazing and caring. Dr. Bass and his wife are extremely dedicated and caring. I love coming to Bass Eye Care. Modern office, not stuffy or dated as most and a small business, what other reasons one need to choose a great Optometrist.
- Optometry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Pacific University College of Optometry
Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bass accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bass speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.