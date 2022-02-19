Overview of Dr. John Bass, OD

Dr. John Bass, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific University College of Optometry.



Dr. Bass works at Bass Eye Care in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.