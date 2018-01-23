See All Physical Therapists in Augusta, GA
John Belcher, MPT

Physical Therapy
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Augusta, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of John Belcher, MPT

John Belcher, MPT is a Physical Therapist in Augusta, GA. 

John Belcher works at AU Health Lake Oconee in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

John Belcher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AU Health Lake Oconee
    1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-5222
  2. 2
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-5222
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About John Belcher, MPT

Specialties
  • Physical Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801138680
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

John Belcher, MPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Belcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

John Belcher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

John Belcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

John Belcher works at AU Health Lake Oconee in Augusta, GA. View the full address on John Belcher’s profile.

John Belcher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with John Belcher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Belcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Belcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

