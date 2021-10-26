See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Enterprise, AL
Dr. John Bender Jr, OD

Optometry
5.0 (4)
Overview of Dr. John Bender Jr, OD

Dr. John Bender Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Enterprise, AL. 

Dr. Bender Jr works at Bender Eyecare in Enterprise, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bender Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bender Eyecare
    1020 Boll Weevil Cir Ste B, Enterprise, AL 36330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 347-2732
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Oct 26, 2021
    Dr. Bender and staff are extremely knowledgeable and professional. A+!
    GS Duncan — Oct 26, 2021
    About Dr. John Bender Jr, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528032448
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bender Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bender Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bender Jr works at Bender Eyecare in Enterprise, AL. View the full address on Dr. Bender Jr’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bender Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bender Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

