Dr. John Bergman, DC
Dr. John Bergman, DC is a Chiropractor in Huntington Beach, CA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 18582 Beach Blvd Ste 22, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 962-5891
If I had the resources I go to Huntington Beach. My having MGH preform 2 C6 operations and ultimately its removal and a 5C/7C fusation he's called all my symptoms & neuropathies with his knowledge & common sense. I'm saving! Sold all assets so far....this has been since 99. Truely amazing are his insights! Good luck & Best wishes.....
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1124217807
Dr. Bergman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.