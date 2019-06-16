See All Psychologists in San Mateo, CA
John Bradshaw

Psychology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

John Bradshaw is a Psychologist in San Mateo, CA. 

John Bradshaw works at San Mateo Psychological Services in San Mateo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    San Mateo Psychological Services
    100 S Ellsworth Ave Ste 802, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 343-6955
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 16, 2019
    He’s tough but the best at what he does. He seems almost psychic sometimes. Helped our blended family immensely.
    About John Bradshaw

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144395815
    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Bradshaw is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Bradshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    John Bradshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Bradshaw works at San Mateo Psychological Services in San Mateo, CA. View the full address on John Bradshaw’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed John Bradshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Bradshaw.

