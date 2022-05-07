See All Physicians Assistants in Vancouver, WA
John Burns, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.8 (6)
Offers telehealth

Overview

John Burns, PA is a Physician Assistant in Vancouver, WA. 

John Burns works at The Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Vancouver Clinic
    2525 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 882-2778
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Close Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 07, 2022
    I think he has integrity. Kind of reserved at times. I don't believe everything he said but his heart seems to be in the right place. He prescribed cortisone. I used less of it than he said. And I waited to use it until it seemed really needed. He said it was safe, that even babies tolerate it. But ever since I used it, I have fought yeast skin rash, and not necessarily in folds of skin, either. No, in atypical places like the top of feet or top of mammaries. Have fought it for a year with everything possible. I read that cortisone causes it. Sad. I have to stay utterly dry all the time and dry off immediately after water gets on me. I wonder how long this will go on. It is extremely inconvenient & I worry because the yeast areas are getting large & seem to build a tolerance to remedies.
    Maureen — May 07, 2022
    Photo: John Burns, PA
    About John Burns, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1326151721
    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Burns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    John Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Burns works at The Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver, WA. View the full address on John Burns’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed John Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Burns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

