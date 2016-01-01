Dr. John Burton, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Burton, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Burton, OD
Dr. John Burton, OD is an Optometrist in Harrisonville, MO.
Dr. Burton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Burton's Office Locations
-
1
Snider Associates Optometry PC2100 E Mechanic St, Harrisonville, MO 64701 Directions (816) 403-3878
-
2
Insight Eyecare Specialties Inc.1518 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 403-3877
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burton?
About Dr. John Burton, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1740762806
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burton works at
Dr. Burton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.