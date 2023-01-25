Dr. John Carosso, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carosso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Carosso, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Carosso, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Monroeville, PA.
Dr. Carosso works at
Locations
Dr. John Carosso Psy.D & Associates Inc.339 Old Haymaker Rd Ste 1104, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 732-6998Tuesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
Dr. John Carosso Psy.D & Associates Inc.333 Harvey Ave Ste 100, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 361-5572Monday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
Dr. John Carosso Psy.D & Associates Inc.E Eastgate Suite 100 Ste, Monessen, PA 15062 Directions (724) 361-5563
Dr. John Carosso Psy.D & Associates Inc.135 Cumberland Rd Ste 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 732-7001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing visit, expert advice, listened to everything we had to say
About Dr. John Carosso, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1871655373
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carosso has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carosso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carosso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carosso works at
148 patients have reviewed Dr. Carosso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carosso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carosso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carosso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.