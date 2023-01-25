See All Psychologists in Monroeville, PA
Dr. John Carosso, PSY.D

Psychology
4.8 (148)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Carosso, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Monroeville, PA. 

Dr. Carosso works at Dr. John Carosso Psy.D & Associates Inc. in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA, Monessen, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. John Carosso Psy.D & Associates Inc.
    339 Old Haymaker Rd Ste 1104, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 732-6998
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Dr. John Carosso Psy.D & Associates Inc.
    333 Harvey Ave Ste 100, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 361-5572
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Dr. John Carosso Psy.D & Associates Inc.
    E Eastgate Suite 100 Ste, Monessen, PA 15062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 361-5563
  4. 4
    Dr. John Carosso Psy.D & Associates Inc.
    135 Cumberland Rd Ste 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 732-7001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Problems
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Problems

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
Hyperactive Behavior Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 148 ratings
    Patient Ratings (148)
    5 Star
    (137)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Amazing visit, expert advice, listened to everything we had to say
    Julia B. — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. John Carosso, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871655373
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

