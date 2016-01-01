See All Physicians Assistants in Lexington, KY
John Carpenter, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

John Carpenter, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview

John Carpenter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY. 

John Carpenter works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Jordan McNeil, PA-C
Jordan McNeil, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Jennifer Sudduth, PA-C
Jennifer Sudduth, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Amanda Moses, PA-C
Amanda Moses, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington Clinic
    700 Bob O Link Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 258-8575
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with John Carpenter?

    Photo: John Carpenter, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with John Carpenter, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending John Carpenter to family and friends

    John Carpenter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with John Carpenter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about John Carpenter, PA-C.

    About John Carpenter, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588183909
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Carpenter works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. View the full address on John Carpenter’s profile.

    John Carpenter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with John Carpenter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you John Carpenter, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.