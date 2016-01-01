Dr. John Carver, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Carver, DC
Overview
Dr. John Carver, DC is a Chiropractor in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic Clinic Inc. and is affiliated with SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony.
Locations
-
1
Carver Chiropractic Clinic Inc.2805 S Bryant Ave Ste C, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 285-2244
- 2 546 E Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 608-0641
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Carver, DC
- Chiropractic
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1194762492
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Chiropractic Clinic Inc.
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carver accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Carver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carver.
