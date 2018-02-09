John Castorina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
John Castorina, LMHC
John Castorina, LMHC is a Counselor in New York, NY.
Jennifer Zimmermann MD115 E 92nd St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 433-0939
It was wonderful talking with John. He was compassionate and insightful and helped me to see things clearly for the first time in 50 years.
- Counseling
- English
3 patients have reviewed John Castorina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Castorina.
