John Castorina, LMHC

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

John Castorina, LMHC is a Counselor in New York, NY. 

John Castorina works at Jennifer Zimmermann MD in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jennifer Zimmermann MD
    115 E 92nd St, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 433-0939

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 09, 2018
It was wonderful talking with John. He was compassionate and insightful and helped me to see things clearly for the first time in 50 years.
Feb 09, 2018
About John Castorina, LMHC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578845772
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

John Castorina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

John Castorina works at Jennifer Zimmermann MD in New York, NY. View the full address on John Castorina’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed John Castorina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Castorina.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Castorina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Castorina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

