Dr. John Castro, OD
Dr. John Castro, OD is an Optometrist in Gilbert, AZ. They completed their residency with Indiana Medical College / School of Medicine of Purdue University
Perspectacles Hearing & Eye Solutions1040 S Gilbert Rd Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Directions (480) 893-8776Tuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Aetna
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CompBenefits Corp.
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I am an Arizona native who started experiencing seasonal environmental allergies two years ago. I have shared changes to my eyes due to the allergies with other practitioners who have brushed my concerns off. Dr. Castro took the time to listen to me, asked detailed questions to understand what I deal with, and was able to make a diagnosis and give me recommendations toward correction. I have been "suffering" for two years - Dr. Castro's solutions and care have accomplished remarkable results.
- Optometry
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1508815275
- Indiana Medical College / School of Medicine of Purdue University
- Arizona School of Med
Dr. Castro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castro speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.
