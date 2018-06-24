See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Gilbert, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. John Castro, OD

Optometry
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Castro, OD

Dr. John Castro, OD is an Optometrist in Gilbert, AZ. They completed their residency with Indiana Medical College / School of Medicine of Purdue University

Dr. Castro works at Perspectacles in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Castro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Perspectacles Hearing & Eye Solutions
    1040 S Gilbert Rd Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 893-8776
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Gateway Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetes Eye Care
Diabetic Eye Disease
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetes Eye Care
Diabetic Eye Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Avesis
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Castro, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1508815275
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Indiana Medical College / School of Medicine of Purdue University
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona School of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Castro, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

