John Connelly, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

John Connelly, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Hollywood, FL. 

John Connelly works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Otolaryngology in Hollywood, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Memorial Healthcare System
    Memorial Healthcare System
1150 N 35th Ave Ste 490, Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 265-1616
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Brooks Plastic Surgery
    Brooks Plastic Surgery
3800 Johnson St Ste G, Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 756-7560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Cosmetic Conditions
Dermal Filler
Ear Disorders
Cosmetic Conditions
Dermal Filler
Ear Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    No waiting very professional took time to listen my concerns reg my son and responded to my questions,kind and knowledgeable. I recommend
    About John Connelly, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164866646
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • GANNON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Connelly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    John Connelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Connelly works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Otolaryngology in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on John Connelly’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed John Connelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Connelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Connelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Connelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

