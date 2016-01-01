Dr. Cusack accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Cusack, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Cusack, PHD is a Counselor in Somerville, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 403 Highland Ave Ste 211, Somerville, MA 02144 Directions (617) 666-5800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cusack?
About Dr. John Cusack, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1043373129
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cusack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cusack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cusack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cusack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cusack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.