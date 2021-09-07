John Dartez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
John Dartez, NP
John Dartez, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
- 1 501 W Saint Mary Blvd Ste 414, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 470-4732
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I saw John Dartez yesterday for a cough and lethargy. He was very concerned and thorough. I was given 3 prescriptions and told to call him on Thursday if I had not improved. This is one of the few practitioners at LGMD Urgent Care who actually spent time with me and cared.
About John Dartez, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609076389
John Dartez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
