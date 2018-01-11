Dr. John Daugherty, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daugherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Daugherty, DC
Overview
Dr. John Daugherty, DC is a Chiropractor in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Chiropractic College.
Dr. Daugherty works at
Locations
-
1
Motion Potential1014 Adams Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80904 Directions (719) 331-5854
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daugherty?
Dr Daugherty has cared for my family for years. Originally, helping my son, as an infant, needing trauma care, and progressing to helping four family members over many years. He is extremely caring, gifted and professional. We are indeed fortunate to be helped by one with such vast knowledge and ability to combine many techniques to afford relief for pain, discomfort or even increasing general well being.
About Dr. John Daugherty, DC
- Chiropractic
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1164632444
Education & Certifications
- Texas Chiropractic College
- Texas Christian University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daugherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daugherty works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Daugherty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daugherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daugherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daugherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.