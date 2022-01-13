John Dercola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
John Dercola, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
John Dercola, PA is a Physician Assistant in Marietta, GA.
Locations
Mohammad Kooshkabadi MD55 Whitcher St NE Ste 350, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 424-6893Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended. Excellent medical professional. Knowledgeable and caring,
About John Dercola, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1417952433
Frequently Asked Questions
John Dercola accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Dercola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed John Dercola. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Dercola.
