Dr. John Dettwyler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dettwyler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dettwyler, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Dettwyler, PHD is a Psychologist in Lewes, DE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 119 W 3rd St, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 234-8982
-
2
Coffee Run Condominiums614 Loveville Rd Ste F1A, Hockessin, DE 19707 Directions (302) 234-8982
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dettwyler?
I would have given ten stars if possible.
About Dr. John Dettwyler, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1982776324
Education & Certifications
- Clemson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dettwyler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dettwyler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dettwyler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dettwyler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dettwyler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dettwyler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.