John Duffey, MAC
Overview
John Duffey, MAC is a Counselor in Phenix City, AL. They specialize in Counseling, has 2 years of experience. They graduated from Capella University (Doctor of Philosophy in Counseling).
John Duffey works at
Locations
John M. Duffey1211 7th Ave Ste A, Phenix City, AL 36867 Directions (334) 540-5538
Alabama Institute for Behavioral Health & Research5009 Riverchase Dr Ste 100A, Phenix City, AL 36867 Directions (334) 408-4689
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Mr. Duffey is great! He is very professional and he is a former veteran and that is a plus for us who have served because it makes me feel for comfortable and I know he understands where I am coming from. Definitely recommend him.
About John Duffey, MAC
- Counseling
- 2 years of experience
- English
- 1033664784
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Capella University (Doctor of Philosophy in Counseling)
- Auburn University, Auburn, Al
Frequently Asked Questions
John Duffey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
John Duffey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Duffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
John Duffey works at
4 patients have reviewed John Duffey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Duffey.
