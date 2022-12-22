See All Chiropractors in Marietta, GA
Dr. John Duke, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (85)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Duke, DC is a Chiropractor in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Life University-Doctorate Of Chiropractic|Life University-Doctorate Of Chiropractic|Life University-Master's Sports Medicine|Life University-Master's Sports Medicine.

Dr. Duke works at Duke Health and Wellness in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. John T. Duke
    1455 Bells Ferry Rd Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 693-0707
    Monday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr Duke, his wonderful staff, and the environment of the office are extremely welcoming. I went to Dr. Duke having experienced serious back pain for the past 6 or so years. After my first adjustment I walked out of the office feeling better than I have in years. Dr. Dukes treatments are much more comprehensive and targeted than your typical "in & out" chiropractor. Each session includes hydrotherapy, friction therapy, TENS therapy, ultrasonic, massage, and an adjustment by Dr. Duke. He also has the latest and greatest low level laser therapy available in the area. Whether you've never had an adjustment or your chiropractor hasn't made you feel 10 years younger, I would recommend scheduling an appointment with Dr. Duke and the staff at Duke Health and Wellness!
    Alex G. — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. John Duke, DC

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Duke, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Duke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duke works at Duke Health and Wellness in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Duke’s profile.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Duke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

