Dr. John Duke, DC
Dr. John Duke, DC is a Chiropractor in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Life University-Doctorate Of Chiropractic|Life University-Doctorate Of Chiropractic|Life University-Master's Sports Medicine|Life University-Master's Sports Medicine.
Dr. John T. Duke1455 Bells Ferry Rd Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30066 Directions (770) 693-0707Monday9:30am - 6:00pmTuesday11:00am - 6:30pmWednesday9:30am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:30pmFriday9:30am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Duke, his wonderful staff, and the environment of the office are extremely welcoming. I went to Dr. Duke having experienced serious back pain for the past 6 or so years. After my first adjustment I walked out of the office feeling better than I have in years. Dr. Dukes treatments are much more comprehensive and targeted than your typical "in & out" chiropractor. Each session includes hydrotherapy, friction therapy, TENS therapy, ultrasonic, massage, and an adjustment by Dr. Duke. He also has the latest and greatest low level laser therapy available in the area. Whether you've never had an adjustment or your chiropractor hasn't made you feel 10 years younger, I would recommend scheduling an appointment with Dr. Duke and the staff at Duke Health and Wellness!
- Chiropractic
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
- Nfl Atlanta Falcons-Dr. Jim Hovey Mentor, 1995-2001
- Life University-Doctorate Of Chiropractic|Life University-Doctorate Of Chiropractic|Life University-Master's Sports Medicine|Life University-Master's Sports Medicine
Dr. Duke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duke speaks Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Duke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duke.
