See All Chiropractors in Pleasant Hill, CA
Dr. John Erdmann, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. John Erdmann, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (28)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Erdmann, DC is a Chiropractor in Pleasant Hill, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Life Chiropractic College West.

Dr. Erdmann works at Pleasant Hill Acupuncture in Pleasant Hill, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Pleasant Hill Acupuncture
    1924 Oak Park Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 943-6219

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Applied Kinesiology (AK)
Chiropractic Technique
Emotional Stress
Applied Kinesiology (AK)
Chiropractic Technique
Emotional Stress

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Applied Kinesiology (AK) Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Technique Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Herbal Medicine Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Massage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Erdmann?

    Apr 09, 2019
    Dr. John is a one of a kind professional He listens, he acts and knows a great deal about how our bodies work. Very informative and patient to interact with his patients. I have recommended him to my friends and family!
    Linda M. — Apr 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Erdmann, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Erdmann, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Erdmann to family and friends

    Dr. Erdmann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Erdmann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Erdmann, DC.

    About Dr. John Erdmann, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346410982
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Life Chiropractic College West
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Erdmann, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erdmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Erdmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Erdmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Erdmann works at Pleasant Hill Acupuncture in Pleasant Hill, CA. View the full address on Dr. Erdmann’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Erdmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erdmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erdmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erdmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Erdmann, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.