See All Psychologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. John Ernst, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. John Ernst, PHD

Psychology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Ernst, PHD is a Psychologist in Tacoma, WA. 

Dr. Ernst works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tacoma Psychology Pllc
    2102 N 30th St # B, Tacoma, WA 98403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ernst?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. John Ernst, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Ernst, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ernst to family and friends

Dr. Ernst's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ernst

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Ernst, PHD.

About Dr. John Ernst, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1063624104
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Ernst, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ernst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ernst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ernst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ernst works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ernst’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ernst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ernst.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ernst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ernst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.