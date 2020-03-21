Dr. Farmer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Farmer, DC
Overview
Dr. John Farmer, DC is a Chiropractor in Birmingham, AL.
Locations
John A. Farmer D.c.2156 Green Springs Hwy S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 251-1251
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Farmer has helped me with my migraines and my neck, head and facial pain. Today I go months between migraines. Previous to seeing Dr Farmer I had several migraines a month. He has been a God send to me.
About Dr. John Farmer, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1386718237
