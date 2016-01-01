John Fillmore, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Fillmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
John Fillmore, FNP
Overview
John Fillmore, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shallotte, NC.
John Fillmore works at
Locations
-
1
NH Corporate/ Novant Health ATMC Wellness Center640 Whiteville Rd NW, Shallotte, NC 28470 Directions (910) 240-9746
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About John Fillmore, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1003889080
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
John Fillmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
John Fillmore accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Fillmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
