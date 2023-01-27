Dr. John Gaiser, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gaiser, DC
Overview
Dr. John Gaiser, DC is a Chiropractor in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Dr. Gaiser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
gaiser chiropractic, p.c.353 Kenmore Ave Ste A, Buffalo, NY 14223 Directions (716) 834-0284
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaiser?
I went into this office randomly after leaving a dermatologist next door. The secretary said if I wanted to wait she could squeeze me in. I waited about 15 minutes and the Dr. was able to see me. He was attentive to my concerns, gave me immediate relief and discussed thoroughly his thoughts on my situation. I have chronic low back pain. I had gone to a chiropractor with a very different way of gentle stretching/lengthening my limbs but nothing he did really helped. Dr. Gaiser gave me immediate relief and I’ll definitely be going back to him. His staff was wonderful, kind, caring and efficient.
About Dr. John Gaiser, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1417987017
Education & Certifications
- Chicago General Health Service
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaiser accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaiser works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.