Dr. John Gehnrich, DC

Chiropractic
4.9 (161)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Gehnrich, DC is a Chiropractor in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Gehnrich works at Rhino Chiropractic & Holistic Wellness Center in Rockville Centre, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Rhino Chiropractic & Holistic Wellness Center
    25 S Park Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 712-1150

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Menstruation
Acid Reflux
Activator Methods Chiropractic Technique
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Activator Methods Chiropractic Technique Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Discitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Discitis
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Blade Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Decompression Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Upper Cervical Technique Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 161 ratings
    Patient Ratings (161)
    5 Star
    (155)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 04, 2022
    I came to the practice in the most pain I have ever been in. WIthin hours of my first adjustment, my pain was relieved and I had use of my neck once again! A few months of continuous treatment and I have gained an inch back in height and am sitting taller, straighter and most importantly my neck pain has not returned!
    Brittany D. — Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. John Gehnrich, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710191093
    Education & Certifications

    • Logan College of Chiropractic
    • Merrimack College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Gehnrich, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gehnrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gehnrich has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gehnrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gehnrich works at Rhino Chiropractic & Holistic Wellness Center in Rockville Centre, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gehnrich’s profile.

    161 patients have reviewed Dr. Gehnrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gehnrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gehnrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gehnrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

