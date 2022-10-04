Dr. John Gehnrich, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gehnrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gehnrich, DC
Dr. John Gehnrich, DC is a Chiropractor in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.
Rhino Chiropractic & Holistic Wellness Center25 S Park Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 712-1150
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I came to the practice in the most pain I have ever been in. WIthin hours of my first adjustment, my pain was relieved and I had use of my neck once again! A few months of continuous treatment and I have gained an inch back in height and am sitting taller, straighter and most importantly my neck pain has not returned!
- Chiropractic
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1710191093
- Logan College of Chiropractic
- Merrimack College
Dr. Gehnrich has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gehnrich accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gehnrich using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gehnrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
161 patients have reviewed Dr. Gehnrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gehnrich.
