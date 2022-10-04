Overview

Dr. John Gehnrich, DC is a Chiropractor in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Gehnrich works at Rhino Chiropractic & Holistic Wellness Center in Rockville Centre, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.