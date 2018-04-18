See All Clinical Psychologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. John Giroux, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Giroux, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fairfax, VA. 

Dr. Giroux works at Inova Kellar Center in Fairfax, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Kellar Center
    11204 Waples Mill Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 218-8500
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 18, 2018
    Dr.Giroux helped me with my son's autism diagnosis. He is very kind, professional and an amazing person. Out of all the people I encountered in my tough journey with autism so far, he is the nicest and kindest person. He explained me all the steps involved in the comprehensive diagnosis with clarity. He also followed up on missed paperwork from my side. I highly recommend this doctor for medical autism diagnosis and more for his amazing and kind personality.
    Apr 18, 2018
    Photo: Dr. John Giroux, PHD
    About Dr. John Giroux, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770684367
    Frequently Asked Questions

