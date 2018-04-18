Dr. Giroux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Giroux, PHD
Dr. John Giroux, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fairfax, VA.
Inova Kellar Center11204 Waples Mill Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 218-8500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.Giroux helped me with my son's autism diagnosis. He is very kind, professional and an amazing person. Out of all the people I encountered in my tough journey with autism so far, he is the nicest and kindest person. He explained me all the steps involved in the comprehensive diagnosis with clarity. He also followed up on missed paperwork from my side. I highly recommend this doctor for medical autism diagnosis and more for his amazing and kind personality.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Giroux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Giroux. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giroux.
