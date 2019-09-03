Dr. John Grace, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Grace, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. John Grace, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Athens, GA.
Dr. Grace works at
Locations
Grace Psychotherapy & Psychological Assesment Services of North Ga1 Huntington Rd Ste 801, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 552-0450
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I can't understand why patients have given Dr. Grace marks that are less than 5. He listens; he remembers points weeks after initial conversations; he tells relatable stories of interest; he is compassionate.... I recommend him highly.
About Dr. John Grace, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1487799664
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grace works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Grace. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grace.
