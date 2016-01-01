John Halley, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Halley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
John Halley, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview of John Halley, PT
John Halley, PT is a Physical Therapist in Virginia, MN.
John Halley works at
John Halley's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health Virginia-Iron Range Rehabilitation901 9th St N Ste 100, Virginia, MN 55792 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Insurance Accepted
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with John Halley?
About John Halley, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Male
- 1477726131
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
John Halley accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with John Halley using Healthline FindCare.
John Halley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
John Halley works at
John Halley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with John Halley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Halley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Halley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.