John Harris, AUD
Overview
John Harris, AUD is an Audiology Technician in Batesville, AR.
John Harris works at
Locations
Bryant's Pharmacy & Health Care Center2000 Harrison St Ste D, Batesville, AR 72501 Directions (870) 275-4144
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated with utmost kindness. He is very knowledgeable and I would recommend him to any of my friends and family. He worked within my budget and he was honest about what my hearing needs were.
About John Harris, AUD
- Audiology Technology
- English
- 1255487252
Frequently Asked Questions
John Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
John Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
John Harris works at
2 patients have reviewed John Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.