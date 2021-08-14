Dr. John Harvat, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Harvat, OD
Overview of Dr. John Harvat, OD
Dr. John Harvat, OD is an Optometrist in Lawrence, KS.
Dr. Harvat's Office Locations
The EyeDoctors-Optometrists2600 Iowa St Ste 192, Lawrence, KS 66046 Directions (844) 206-4041
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Harvat has seen my special needs son for over 20 years. He is patient, kind, caring and does a thorough exam. He has been able to improve my sons vision with the the proper prescription.
About Dr. John Harvat, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1629050703
Dr. Harvat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvat accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harvat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.