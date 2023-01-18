John Hodges has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
John Hodges, FNP-C
Overview of John Hodges, FNP-C
John Hodges, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Lubbock, TX.
John Hodges' Office Locations
- 1 10508 Quaker Ave Ste B, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 701-5425
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About John Hodges, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063805737
Frequently Asked Questions
