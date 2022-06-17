Dr. Hower accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Hower, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Hower, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lebanon, PA.
Dr. Hower works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
John T. Hower Ph.d.195 N Cornwall Rd E, Lebanon, PA 17042 Directions (717) 274-2025
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hower?
Been seeing Dr.Hower for many years and has helped me so much with crippling anxiety. He is very caring and easy to talk to. He specializes in Nero feedback therapy which has helped me so much.
About Dr. John Hower, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1235274275
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hower works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hower. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hower.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.