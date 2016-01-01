See All Physicians Assistants in Bethesda, MD
John Hudson

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview

John Hudson is a Physician Assistant in Bethesda, MD. 

John Hudson works at Potomac Physician Associates in Bethesda, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Potomac Physician Associates
    Potomac Physician Associates
10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 100, Bethesda, MD 20817
(301) 493-4440
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
1.0 Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
About John Hudson

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1235604851
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

John Hudson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

John Hudson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

John Hudson works at Potomac Physician Associates in Bethesda, MD. View the full address on John Hudson’s profile.

John Hudson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with John Hudson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Hudson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Hudson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

