Dr. Iamele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Iamele, OD
Overview of Dr. John Iamele, OD
Dr. John Iamele, OD is an Optometrist in Huntington, NY.
Dr. Iamele works at
Dr. Iamele's Office Locations
Dba Dynamic Sports Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation164 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 385-2020
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr Iamele for 10 years. He explains every part of my eye care to me in easy to understand terms. He is the best eye doctor I've used
About Dr. John Iamele, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1275517385
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iamele accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iamele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Iamele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iamele.
