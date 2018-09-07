Dr. Israel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Israel, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. John Israel, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Michigan City, IN.
Dr. Israel works at
Locations
John Alexander Israel Consulting Inc.1401 S Woodland Ave Ste 3, Michigan City, IN 46360 Directions (219) 877-4954
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My son started seeing Dr. Israel about 6 months ago. He has been diagnosed with A.D.H.D., bipolar and anger issues. He has made more of a change in him in this short time then swanson center did for him in 5 years. He is amazing and goes out of his way to help my son. Even attending I.E.P. meeting without getting paid. He is truly here to help my child. Looking to make him better.
About Dr. John Israel, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Israel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Israel works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Israel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.
