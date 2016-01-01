John Kampschmidt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
John Kampschmidt, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of John Kampschmidt, NP
John Kampschmidt, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresno, CA.
John Kampschmidt works at
John Kampschmidt's Office Locations
-
1
Central Valley Urgent Care Medical Group Inc.199 W Shields Ave, Fresno, CA 93705 Directions (559) 225-4706
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with John Kampschmidt?
About John Kampschmidt, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194019422
Frequently Asked Questions
John Kampschmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
John Kampschmidt works at
John Kampschmidt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with John Kampschmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Kampschmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Kampschmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.