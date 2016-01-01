See All Nurse Practitioners in Fresno, CA
John Kampschmidt, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of John Kampschmidt, NP

John Kampschmidt, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresno, CA. 

John Kampschmidt works at Everyday Healthcare in Fresno, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

John Kampschmidt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Valley Urgent Care Medical Group Inc.
    199 W Shields Ave, Fresno, CA 93705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 225-4706

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About John Kampschmidt, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1194019422
  • 1194019422
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

John Kampschmidt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

John Kampschmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

John Kampschmidt works at Everyday Healthcare in Fresno, CA. View the full address on John Kampschmidt’s profile.

John Kampschmidt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with John Kampschmidt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Kampschmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Kampschmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

