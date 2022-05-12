Dr. John Keefe, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keefe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Keefe, DC
Overview
Dr. John Keefe, DC is a Chiropractor in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Keefe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Keefe Clinic5016 S 79th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74145 Directions (539) 302-0383
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keefe?
My family and o have gone to Dr Keefe for 15 years, and he has solved more problems for us than any other doctor we’ve been to. He’s the first place I go to for help when needed.
About Dr. John Keefe, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1790727824
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keefe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keefe accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keefe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keefe works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Keefe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keefe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keefe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keefe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.