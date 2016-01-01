See All Clinical Psychologists in Matamoras, PA
Dr. John Kuna, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Kuna, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Matamoras, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Kuna works at John G. Kuna, PsyD and Associates in Matamoras, PA with other offices in Danville, PA, Bethlehem, PA, Moosic, PA, Clarks Summit, PA, Kingston, PA and Tunkhannock, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Matamoras Office
    1011 Pennsylvania Ave, Matamoras, PA 18336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 491-5359
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    John G. Kuna, PsyD and Associates
    1083 Bloom Rd, Danville, PA 17821 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 961-3361
  3. 3
    Allentown Office
    807 W Broad St, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 961-3361
  4. 4
    Scranton Office 2
    4101 Birney Ave, Moosic, PA 18507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 961-3361
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  5. 5
    Clarks Summit Office
    301 W Grove St, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 961-3361
  6. 6
    Kingston/Wilkes-Barre Office
    189 Market St, Kingston, PA 18704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 961-3361
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  7. 7
    Tunkhannok Office
    112 Warren St Ste 1, Tunkhannock, PA 18657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 836-0606
  8. 8
    Danville
    1605 Bloom Rd, Danville, PA 17821 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 961-3361
  9. 9
    35 E Elizabeth Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 961-3361

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Assessment Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Crisis Intervention Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. John Kuna, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033358015
    Education & Certifications

    • Kidspeace National Center
    • Kidspeac
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
