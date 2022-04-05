John Labs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
John Labs, PA
John Labs, PA is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC.
Metrolina Urology Clinic-charlotte1900 Randolph Rd Ste 1016, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 347-3447
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I used to see John on a monthly basis and always looked forward to those appointments. He had time to talk and really cares about his patients. He's good at what he does and I would still be seing him if my insurance accepted ubylee.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1255314134
John Labs accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Labs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed John Labs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Labs.
